Watch: BJP MP Hema Malini’s graceful dance on Hariyali Teej

On the occasion of Haryali Teej, veteran Bollywood actor and BJP leader Hema Malini performed at a temple in Vrindavan. The Mathura MP danced to a popular bhajan at the Sri Radha Raman Temple during the ‘Jhulan Utsav’ on the eve of the festival.

Advertising

Dressed in a traditional pink lehenga choli, the 70-year-old danced gracefully at the temple premises offering obeisance to the gods.

Watch the video of Hema Malini dance here:

#WATCH Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during ‘jhulan utsav’ on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/2Ck7F4Q6sh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

Many lauded her for her graceful performance and said age is just a number.

She does dance with emotion devotion . — anilsangeeta (@anilsangeeta) August 3, 2019

A great service to Indian culture by this @BJP4India MP @HemaMaliniMP — SudhirBharg (@sudhirbharg) August 3, 2019

Elegantly Gracious Hema ji — Coach@ films Personality (@CoachFilms) August 3, 2019

Really age is number for her. She is 70 now. — Venkat Boddeti (@Venkati5) August 3, 2019

So elegant…. age is just a number for her. 👏👏 — Stranger (@amarDgreat) August 3, 2019

Haryali Teej is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the month of Shravan, mainly by married women, in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The holy month marks the beginning of the monsoon in India. The name of the festival – Haryali means greenery in Hindi – is derived from the lushness associated with the monsoon season. This year the festival falls on August 3, and is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples.