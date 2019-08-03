Watch: BJP MP Hema Malini’s graceful dance on Hariyali Teej

Toggle Menu
Dressed in a traditional pink lehenga choli, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, 70, danced gracefully at the temple premises offering obeisance to the gods.

Hema Malini’s performance video at a Virdavan temple is going viral. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

On the occasion of Haryali Teej, veteran Bollywood actor and BJP leader Hema Malini performed at a temple in Vrindavan. The Mathura MP danced to a popular bhajan at the Sri Radha Raman Temple during the ‘Jhulan Utsav’ on the eve of the festival.

Watch the video of Hema Malini dance here:

Many lauded her for her graceful performance and said age is just a number.

Haryali Teej is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the month of Shravan, mainly by married women, in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The holy month marks the beginning of the monsoon in India. The name of the festival – Haryali means greenery in Hindi – is derived from the lushness associated with the monsoon season. This year the festival falls on August 3, and is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples.

