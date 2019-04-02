BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda’s ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ speech goes viral

Toggle Menu
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda conducted a public rally in Meerut, urging people to vote for Kamal(Lotus)the election symbol of Bharatiya Janata Party. While addressing the crowd, Sharda can be heard asking people to vote for the BJP party, however, his over-enthusiasm is what caught people’s attention online.

“Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye, (You will have to think whether you want Lotus or something else) Sharda goes on to say before repeating the word ‘Kamal’ multiple times. The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by the official Twitter handle of ANI.

Watch the video here:

The politician’s video left many amused, with some hoping for more such clips to be shared online.

