Bizarre video of Elon Musk’s face morphed into a baby has netizens in splits

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to memes or photoshops as he himself indulges in it as much as people use memes to troll him. On Sunday, a deepfake video of the billionaire entrepreneur as a baby has gone viral.

A video of Musk’s face morphed onto many toddlers doing random activities, from crawling to swinging, has taken the Internet by storm.

TheFakening, a YouTube channel, posted a whacky video of Musk’s face superimposed to clips from a viral video called Cutest Baby Montage Ever by Andy Schrock.

The video quickly went viral on Reddit and Instagram and people had mixed reactions to it. While most complained about how scary it looks, others thought it was hilarious and tagged Musk for his response.

I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard at anything in a loooooooong time: https://t.co/RhoHMP1dmv — Millicent Bystander ⚡️ (@cenobyte) May 12, 2019

This is so disturbing https://t.co/8aPcZ2x0Y5 — Ziggley22 (@Ziggley22) May 12, 2019

@elonmusk Tbh as a baby you were slightly weird. pic.twitter.com/6Qp4MejjdJ — Piyush Kaushik (@kaushik_said) May 12, 2019

I’ve seen this deepfake video of Elon Musk as a baby, so now you all need to see it also.

More horrors here – https://t.co/kj6FVnkE7w pic.twitter.com/XaPydO0mQF — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) May 12, 2019

Baby Yoda Elon Musk is too pure pic.twitter.com/U2KNa9GKl7 — Mr. Villain (@ThatsMrVillain) May 12, 2019

In case you haven’t seen it, @elonmusk had his head photoshopped on babies’ bodies, & it’s everything I dreamed it could be pic.twitter.com/KYiIjXYFuO — AlexaPlayAfricaByToto (@GamingWCompton) May 12, 2019

I avoided watching this… but it’s magical. 🤮 https://t.co/QnDG0HhgD4 — 𝙳𝚛. 𝙵𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚢𝚜𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 👨‍💻 (@fortyseven) May 11, 2019

Deepfakes videos are morphed videos that make people appear to be doing or saying things they never did. Similar to photoshop for doctoring images, deepfake software is used to manipulate video not only accessible but also harder to detect as fake, according to CNET.