Bizarre video of Elon Musk’s face morphed into a baby has netizens in splits

The video quickly went viral on Reddit and Instagram and people had mixed reactions to it. While most complained about how scary it looks, others thought it was hilarious and tagged Musk for his response.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to memes or photoshops as he himself indulges in it as much as people use memes to troll him. On Sunday, a deepfake video of the billionaire entrepreneur as a baby has gone viral.

A video of Musk’s face morphed onto many toddlers doing random activities, from crawling to swinging, has taken the Internet by storm.

TheFakening, a YouTube channel, posted a whacky video of Musk’s face superimposed to clips from a viral video called Cutest Baby Montage Ever by Andy Schrock.

Deepfakes videos are morphed videos that make people appear to be doing or saying things they never did. Similar to photoshop for doctoring images, deepfake software is used to manipulate video not only accessible but also harder to detect as fake, according to CNET.

