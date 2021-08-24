Watch: Bird’s ‘extraordinary’ singing skills leave netizens impressed

August 24, 2021 10:32:58 pm
While it’s no secret that some birds can sing very well, a cockatiel’s voice has left netizens impressed. In a video shared on Instagram by user Kevon Carter, the grey-feathered cockatiel named Mushroom is heard singing while the musician plays the chords on his keyboard using the duet feature of TikTok.
Both the music “artistes” in the video perform with unmissable expressions. While the original video of the bird was posted on TikTok by user @VeggieBirbLady, Carter decided to attempt the duet with the same bird after another user by the name Anna Douglas reshared the clip.
Carter, who is a music minister and social media influencer, routinely creates comedy content about church singers and musicians and shares them on his social media pages.
Several Instagrammers flocked to the comments section with praises for the bird and the musician. Calling the songbird “the new king of R&B Rhythm and Bird”, many commented about the “effortless runs” by the bird which usually take singers years to master.
