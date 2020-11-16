scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Magpie prompts comparisons with Aesop’s fable after using rocks to drink water from bottle

The video was widely shared on various social media platform, with many saying it seemed like a modern twist on the  fable about a thirsty crow.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 16, 2020 4:00:12 pm
bird uses pebbles to drink water, magpie uses pebbles to drink water, bird use stone to drink from bottle, aesop fable thirsty crow, viral videos, indian expressMany were thrilled to see real life depiction of children's story.

An enterprising magpie that wanted to drink water out of a bottle but couldn’t reach it, has prompted comparisons with the Aesop’s fable on a thirsty crow after it employed the same method told in the story.

In a clip shared by People’s Daily China, a magpie is seen adding small rocks into a bottle to raise the water level so that its beak can reach it.

The video was widely shared on Reddit and Twitter as well, with many saying it seemed like a modern twist on the  fable, with a bottle replacing the jar.

Here’s how people on the internet reacted to the video:

