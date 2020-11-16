Magpie prompts comparisons with Aesop’s fable after using rocks to drink water from bottle

Many were thrilled to see real life depiction of children's story.

An enterprising magpie that wanted to drink water out of a bottle but couldn’t reach it, has prompted comparisons with the Aesop’s fable on a thirsty crow after it employed the same method told in the story.

In a clip shared by People’s Daily China, a magpie is seen adding small rocks into a bottle to raise the water level so that its beak can reach it.

The video was widely shared on Reddit and Twitter as well, with many saying it seemed like a modern twist on the fable, with a bottle replacing the jar.

Finaly got demo of story which we hear at early stages of school days❤️ https://t.co/b4fR8VD0nV — Maajid Shaikh🇮🇳 (@MaajidShaikh7) November 15, 2020

Real life “Thirsty Crow” story. Ok it’s not a crow but you get the point 😅 https://t.co/0wxVLFM2ei — (‘･_･`)🗯️ (@Intro__vert) November 15, 2020

Understands and uses water displacement!!! X https://t.co/hblu7ifUlc — Gemma Starling (@gembere) November 15, 2020

Many animals around us are super smart. From corvids to the octopus, whales and dolphins to the great apes, man has underestimated his fellow earthlings since the dawn of mankind. Man has a lot to learn from these splendid creatures https://t.co/bXF7msbu68 — truth bearer (@truthbearer20) November 15, 2020

So maybe physical laws are important for problem solving. Post truth doesn’t work. https://t.co/1KY5mAwRJr — Agnes Ayton (@AgnesAyton) November 15, 2020

This used to be one of my favorite story from Aesop’s Fables!!

” The Crow and the Pitcher ” in live action! — こね (@JinxKone) November 15, 2020

Archimedes cheated from him. Only because the bird doesn’t shout “Eureka!” — Bru™ (@brubro) November 15, 2020

That bird is smarter than alot of people I know — Salvador Arturo Velazquez C (@velazquez1984) November 15, 2020

