Bird singing Harry Potter theme music gets Potterheads excited

The first Harry Potter film may have been maybe 20 years old, however, fans’ obsession with anything related to Hogwarts is still at its peak. Now, a bird singing the theme music of the movies has got all Potterheads thrilled online.

What might seem like a scene straight out of any mystical film, where avians are pros at singing, a European starling is breaking the internet with its musical talent. The bird called Zephyr, who can not only croon but also beatbox recently went viral on TikTok singing the Harry Potter theme song without a hitch.

Posted by its “bird mom” user @farijuana_ on the platform, a woman who keeps sharing various videos of the talking bird, wowed all with the recent video that amassed over 20 million views. “The breath he takes in the middle,” the woman wrote in the text on the video amused by the bird’s antics of showing off its skills.

“I love how he even mimics the breath I take in the middle of whistling,” the woman wrote on TikTok sharing the now-viral clip.

Meanwhile, ‘Muggles’ on social media were amazed how the bird nailed the theme music so well, with some remarking it would fit in the Hogwarts’ setting perfectly.

Earlier this year in January, the Harry Potter reunion ‘Return to Hogwarts’ not just gave fans a galore of nostalgia, it took them back to Hogwarts and what went behind the making of the mega-franchise as lead actors sat down for a chat.