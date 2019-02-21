Watch: In this 80-second video, Bill Gates explains climate change with the help of toys

After the release of Bill and Melinda Gates annual newsletter, that lists climate change at number 3 among the biggest surprises the couple witnessed in 2018, the 63-year-old found an interesting way to draw attention to a topic that must be addressed. Shared on Gates’ YouTube page, the video features the American businessman demonstrating climate change with the help of squishy toys and a pie chart.

Advertising

The 80-second clip begins with Gates emptying a box of toys as he starts the conversation on climate change. Explaining how people focus more on electricity for reducing emissions, he goes on to list other factors that contribute to the problem.

“People think, ‘Hey, aren’t we getting the solar panels and windmills to be a lot less expensive, and isn’t that helping reduce greenhouse gases?’ And the answer is absolutely. But there is a lot more to do than just taking electricity to zero emissions. There’s a variety of things that generate greenhouse gases,” says Gates as he starts the discussion on different contributors greenhouse emission.

Watch the video here:

With over 3 lakh views, the video was flooded with comments with many praising the “cheerful tone of this video” which they felt is seldom used with climate change content.