Video: Biker comes under truck, escapes miraculously thanks to helmet

Time and again police forces have used various measures to make citizens abide by the traffic rules for their own safety, especially warning people about using helmets. While Mumbai Police recently used a Gully Boy dialogue to make the point again, DCP Traffic of Nagpur Police used a hard-hitting video to make the same point. Sharing a video on Twitter that has been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now, IPS officer Raj Tilak Roushan highlighted how in the most adverse situations a helmet can save your life.

In the video shared by the officer, a man on a motorbike is seen driving too close to a cargo truck. And before anyone could gauge, he loses his balance getting trapped in between the truck and the pavement on the side of the road and topples down. His head is seen coming under the tyre of the heavy vehicle but thanks to the helmet, even though the truck passes over him, he manages to escape what could have been a fatal accident. His helmet is seen crushed but it saved the man’s life as he is seen later standing up.

Watch how Helmet helped him#roadsafety pic.twitter.com/cL1tpYK6XZ — Raj Tilak Roushan, IPS (@rtr_ips) January 10, 2019

Across the country, police forces have tried different and unique methods to help citizens comply with road safety rules. While in Uttar Pradesh cops distributed free helmets and gave away roses for those who had it on, Bengaluru cops went creative and used ‘Yamaraja’ to chase down people without helmets and ‘Lord Ganesha’ to highlight the need to use it.