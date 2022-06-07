Bihar student fans teacher as she sleeps in class, video sparks outrage online

Children dozing off during classes is as commonplace as can be. However, it is the video of a teacher who conked off in a classroom in Bihar that has made netizens sit up and take notice. What really angered everyone was the fact that a student was seen fanning the educator.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the teacher is seen fast asleep in her chair, while students idly sit on the classroom floor. As the teacher sleeps, a little girl in uniform is seen standing next to her and fanning as she naps comfortably.

The person who filmed the video then steps outside to show the name of the institution, Rajkiyakrit Prathmik Vidhyalay, Katharwa. According to the Navbharat Times, the incident was recorded at a government primary school in Bagahi Puraina village of West Champaran district.

Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral and was quick to draw backlash online. Many internet users slammed the teacher and even tagged the authorities, urging strict action against her.

Later, the teacher – identified as Babita Kumari by the Navbharat Times – provided an explanation. Defending her actions, Kumari was quoted by the daily as saying that she was not feeling well and hence was resting in the chair. It is unclear if any action has been initiated against her.