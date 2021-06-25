Bihar nurse gives ’empty shot’ to man, video goes viral

As inoculation drive continues across the country for people above 18 years old, a shocking video of a nurse administering an empty dose of Covid -19 vaccine in haste is going viral.

The clip shows the nurse in question busy talking to people in the vaccination hall and taking out the disposable syringe from the wrapper and pushing it on the man’s arm. She is never seen filling the syringe from a vial of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to reports, the incident happened in Bihar’s Chapra district earlier this week. The incident came to light after a friend of the man saw their vaccination video later.

“I took the shot on June 21. Later that day I saw a video filmed by my friend Aman Khan who had accompanied me to the vaccination camp,” Azhar, who is in his early 20s told reporters, according to The Telegraph.

“I was shocked to see that the nurse just tore open the plastic packaging of a disposable syringe and injected me without filling it with the vaccine,” he said.

As the clip went viral, with many sharing and tagging many doctors and state’s health officials and ministers, the authorities intervened.

“The information about the video has come to me. Taking cognizance of the negligence, nurse Chanda Kumari has been removed from duty with immediate effect. Also, an explanation has also been sought from her within 48 hours,” District Immunization Officer (DIO) of Saran, Dr. Ajay Kumar told Lallantop.

However, the DIO also said that the nurse did not do this intentionally and it was a mistake adding the vaccination centre is huge and the staff are under a lot of pressure. According the report, the DIO said that the man “would be called again and he would be given the first dose of the vaccine”.

The incident has raised concern about the arrangements and safety surrounding Bihar’s Covid vaccination process.