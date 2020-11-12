‘Friend’ puts mask on man during interview in Bihar, video has the internet in splits

The news outlet warned people not to do put their used masks on others.

Even as the results of the Bihar election were coming in on Tuesday, an interview of a man has the internet in splits after the interviewer asked him to wear a mask.

The video shows a reporter interviewing a man who is speaking without a mask on. The reporter then asks the man to wear a mask and whether he has one. The man replies he doesn’t and the journalist urges him to wear one given the risk of Covid-19.

At that point, another man from the crowd puts a mask on the interviewee. The reporter then asks whether the man took off his own mask to put it on the interviewee, which prompts applause and laughter from the crowd.

The reporter is heard asking the man why he put his mask on the interviewee’s face, to which the man replies, “Koi baat nahi. Ye dost hai humara (It does not matter. He is my friend).”

Bihar has reported over 2.24 lakh cases of Covid-19 and over one thousand one hundred deaths so far.

