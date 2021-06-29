Bihar groom carries bride on shoulder to cross flooded river, video goes viral

While many appreciated the man's thoughtfulness, they also urged authorities to develop the banks.

A bride in Bihar had an unusual journey back home. Owing to a flooded river, the groom had to carry her on his shoulder! Now, the video is going viral creating a huge buzz online.

In a small video, a man in his wedding attire was seen lifting the bride on his shoulder walking down the path, inundated with water from Kankai river in Kishanganj district. According to ABP News, groom Shiv Kumar Singh, a resident of Lohagada, was returning with his wedding procession from Palsa village on a boat.

Near their village, when the boat got stuck in the sand, the man was forced to help his newly-wed spouse. As the man lifted his wife, his relatives started to cheer and he was seen wading through the muddy waters carrying her.

According to Jagran, the incident happened in Singhimari Panchayat of Digalbank block of Kisganj on Sunday.

While some dubbed his thoughtful gesture ‘romantic’, others opined it was a compulsion seeing the muddy waters. Many locals also highlighted how this is a recurring situation every monsoon and the place desperately needs a permanent solution in the form of a bridge over the river.