‘Modern day Ramayan’: Groom breaks bow and puts garland on bride in Bihar

While one might think Swayamvars are no longer relevant in the modern world and are confined only to mythological movies, then they might want to think again. Recently, in Bihrar, a groom recreated a scene from Lord Ram and Sita’s wedding by breaking a bow before marrying his bride. Now, the video is going viral leaving netizens quite amused.

For the uninitiated, in the mythological swayamvar that took place in Mithila, prospective grooms had to put on the bowstring joining the ends of the two limbs of the bow. As it was a difficult test to pass, many failed, however, when Lord Ram tried he broke the bow, which was of Lord Shiva.

The groom from Saran district too, did the same, breaking the bow into half before he proceeded to put garland on his bride. However, the only difference here was that the groom was already fixed, and it was not a duel among many suitors.

The clip which has taken social media by storm shows the man dressed in an elaborate wedding attire praying to Lord Shiva before dramatically lifting the bow, while priests continued to chant mantras and explain the mythological tale. And as soon as the bow breaking ritual was completed, the bride was brought to the stage to carry out the ceremony.

Watch the video here:





The dramatic scenes inspired by Ramayan got a thundering response from the guests gathered at the wedding. However, the footage made it evident that Covid-19 protocols were not followed. Forget maintaining social distancing norms, most were seen sans masks.

Although it did manage to create a huge buzz online, it is unclear why the dhanush swayamvar ritual was enacted for the wedding ceremony.