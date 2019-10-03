Bihar floods: BJP MP falls into water as boat overturns during survey

Advertising

As Bihar is reeling under severe floods owing to incessant rainfall in the past few days, MP Ram Kripal Yadav was recently on a visit to Masaurhi region to survey the flood-affected area. However, the makeshift ‘boat’ in which he was travelling toppled and Yadav fell in the water.

The video shows Yadav standing atop a floater, made with tubes along with few aides and a child. While one of the aide was trying to pull the floater nearer to a boat in a distance, they lost balance and the floater capsized.

However, soon, people standing on the boat nearby, rushed in and pulled out the minister from the water.

#WATCH Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into the water after the makeshift boat he was in, capsized in Masaurhi, Patna district, during his visit to the flood affected areas yesterday. He was later rescued by the locals. (02.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/iwI4OdNGiH — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

The severe flooded has cost the lives of 28 people in the state in the last five days, PTI reported. The state capital was pounded by 342.5 mm of rainfall between September 27 and 30, as against the state average of 255 mm, an official release said.

With many low-lying areas of Patna still under water, and cut off from the rest of the city, stranded and trapped residents are complaining about inadequate, or at places no supply of drinking water and food packets.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi himself had to be rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel Monday after he was stranded at his Patna residence following torrential floods in the state.