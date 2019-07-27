Beware of Bubbles: Video of dog dealing with water dispenser goes viral

Twitter user @keat posted a video of his dog having water from a bowl attached to a dispenser bottle and it has hundreds of thousands of views from across the world. The dog laps up some water and then gets confused when air bubbles up to the top of the dispenser.

Watch the video here:

what the heckin HECK pic.twitter.com/9Wu2r3flHC — keat (@keatxngrant) July 24, 2019

The dog’s reaction changes every time there are bubbles in the water, and after struggling for a while to understand the mystery, it just gives up and walks away.

The video struck a chord with dog-lovers across the internet and here’s how people reacted to the video:

Dogs are just so pure, we don’t deserve them :( — Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) July 24, 2019

Lol! So cute! — Darrell (@nukem384) July 24, 2019

I have come here to tell you that you two are actually super fucking cute and I wish you the best in your search for a cute, goofy PUPPER of your own — cinnamonbaryonyx (@cinnamonbaryon1) July 26, 2019

My yorkie used to do the same exact thing. Now he won’t even used these types of water bowls. LoLoL pic.twitter.com/lIlqizZdso — ✨Quentin✨ (@Trackstar27806) July 26, 2019