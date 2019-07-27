Toggle Menu
Beware of Bubbles: Video of dog dealing with water dispenser goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/beware-of-bubbles-dog-gets-scared-from-a-water-dispenser-producing-bubblesvideo-goes-viral-5854521/

Beware of Bubbles: Video of dog dealing with water dispenser goes viral

Twitter user @keat posted a video of his dog having water from a bowl attached to a dispenser bottle and it has hundreds of thousands of views from across the world.

dog, dog video, dog funny video, dog gets scared from bubbles, water dispenser bubbles, bubbles water dispenser, cute dog videos, funny dog videos, trending, latest video, Indian express
This cute dog video is melting hearts online. take a look at it:

Twitter user @keat posted a video of his dog having water from a bowl attached to a dispenser bottle and it has hundreds of thousands of views from across the world. The dog laps up some water and then gets confused when air bubbles up to the top of the dispenser.

Watch the video here:

The dog’s reaction changes every time there are bubbles in the water, and after struggling for a while to understand the mystery, it just gives up and walks away.

The video struck a chord with dog-lovers across the internet and here’s how people reacted to the video:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Snake inside Nigerian parliament sends lawmakers scampering, adjourn session indefinitely
2 Watch: Swarm of ducks brings traffic to a halt while crossing road in Kerala
3 Pakistan science minister gets trolled after saying nation will send man to space in 2022