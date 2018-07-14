Stunt gone wrong: Video of youth hanging from train sparks rage online

Many lashed out on the youth for putting his life in danger. (Source: Being Belgaumite/ Facebook) Many lashed out on the youth for putting his life in danger. (Source: Being Belgaumite/ Facebook)

In yet another horrific incident, a youth fell from a moving train after his ‘stunt’ went wrong. In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, a young man is seen dangling outside an express train near Bengaluru. The footage shows him trying to swing from the side of the train while holding onto the grill of a coach’s window. He continues his daredevil stunt, quite enjoying the fact he was being filmed before he slips. The shocking accident was caught on camera and Netizens are fuming over his dangerous behaviour.

Many lashed out at the growing trend to gain fame with stunts, while others questioned why the passengers didn’t pull the chain to stop the train instead of filming him. It is not clear what happened to the young man after he fell off the moving train onto the gravel.

[Disclaimer: Dangerous stunt; do not attempt this]

Watch the video here:

Earlier in 2015, a similar video from Mumbai went viral, where the youth too fell off the moving local train, creating a huge outcry. Last year, another man in Hyderabad lost his life in a bid to click a selfie. The railway minister had even stepped in urging people not to attempt such deadly stunts.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd