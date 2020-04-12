Bengaluru techie’s quarantine dance goes viral, netizens make a song and dance of it

Using the song ‘Buttercup’ by Jack Stauber for his quirky creation, the man danced at his home without caring much, as it meant to be just fun among family members. (Source: aadhithyakota/ Instagram) Using the song ‘Buttercup’ by Jack Stauber for his quirky creation, the man danced at his home without caring much, as it meant to be just fun among family members. (Source: aadhithyakota/ Instagram)

Being stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, people around the world are bringing up novel and creative challenges to keep themselves entertained. Recently, the “quarantine dance” challenge has become a hit. Taking it a notch higher, a young man decided to do some quirky editing to his dance video by adding hilarious cut-outs of himself. Now, the eccentric video is breaking the internet.

Aadhithya Kota Badrinath, a 24-year-old engineering designer based in Bengaluru, came up with the idea while being stuck at his home during the lockdown. What made his video stand out from the rest was the special effects he added to it — from cutouts of his face to his belly and synchronising it to his dance video as the song ‘Buttercup’ by Jack Stauber played in the background.

The video quickly gained attention online on several social media platforms, leaving netizens laughing out loud.

Talking to IndianExpress.com, the young engineer said he had come across a similar kind of meme on the internet and experimented it with a software he was trying to learn as part of his profession. “I then recorded myself on my phone camera and realised it would be much easier to create this style of video by using Adobe Illustrator to make the face cutouts and edit the video on Adobe Premier Pro,” Badrinath said.

Badrinath said he did not want to release the video on social video, let alone expecting it to go viral.

“After making it in about an hour, I showed it to my sister and she persuaded me to post it on my Instagram account,” he said. “I never expected the response to be so overwhelming. I did not even add any hashtags, captions or even a description to the post! I just thought it would be funny to see my friends react to such a silly video,” he said.

“We live in pretty rough and dire times and a lot of people commented on how my video brought some humour into their otherwise dull or tense days. I think the feedback and messages is what is the most rewarding thing for me,” he said.

Although people have been requesting him to put out more such videos, Badrinath is in no mood to encash his new-found fame. “Although I understand, I don’t want to contaminate the joy of the current post. I am just so happy that everyone laughs when they see something that I have made,” the techie said.

Social media have been buzzing with comments and while a few wants to learn the tricks, others can’t stop sharing it.

