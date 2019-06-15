Video of Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viral

Taking a taxi can be a pretty mundane part of our lives. One particular video of cab ride, however, has amused many online. The short clip of a driver conversing with a passenger in Sanskrit is going viral on social media platforms.

Reportedly shot in Bengaluru, it was shared on Twitter by a user, Girish Bharadwaja, who is a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Bharadwaja was surprised when he found his taxi driver speaking fluently in Sanskrit!

Watch the video here:

Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU — Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019

The smiling cabbie conversing with the rider got everyone talking online and garnered a lot of praise on the micro-blogging site. Many were taken down memory lane to when they studied Sanskrit back in school.

No secret service agent will be able to make out if all #Bhakts talk like this. Reminded me or #RitchieStreet Muslim shop owners in #Chennai discussing price and margin in front of customers.

😋😄🤪😂🤣

Land of #sanskrit ! https://t.co/BYOieINHX5 — Agni Sharman (@AgniSharman) June 14, 2019

Wow…I suddenly remembered what I learnt in school 3 years ago…. Happy that I could understand the conversation 😃 — Febin Joy (@Febinjoy111Joy) June 14, 2019

sheer delight 😊 I could only understand a few words. Hopefully will be able to communicate like him! Such an inspiration. so much to learn https://t.co/aUDhK14xgA — pragya (@pragyaesingh) June 13, 2019

Wow… I thought I had forgotten the language which I learnt in school for 5 years I could understand the conversation!!! — Anil P Joseph (@Anil4Joseph) June 12, 2019