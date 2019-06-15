Toggle Menu
Video of Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/bengaluru-cab-driver-goes-viral-speaking-fluent-sanskrit-5781763/

Video of Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viral

The smiling cabbie conversing with the rider got everyone talking online and garnered a lot of praise on the micro-blogging site. Many were inspired to learn the language seeing his video.

sanskrit, sanskrit cab driver, sankrit speaking driver, bengaluru sanskrit driver, viral videos, indian express,
People are very impressed by the driver’s grasp over the language.

Taking a taxi can be a pretty mundane part of our lives. One particular video of cab ride, however, has amused many online. The short clip of a driver conversing with a passenger in Sanskrit is going viral on social media platforms.

Reportedly shot in Bengaluru, it was shared on Twitter by a user, Girish Bharadwaja, who is a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Bharadwaja was surprised when he found his taxi driver speaking fluently in Sanskrit!

ALSO READ | ‘Sundara Gendana’, Dhoti-clad players, Sanskrit commentary give desi twist to Varanasi cricket tournament

Watch the video here:

The smiling cabbie conversing with the rider got everyone talking online and garnered a lot of praise on the micro-blogging site. Many were taken down memory lane to when they studied Sanskrit back in school.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: As heavy rain floods shopping mall, band plays theme song from Titanic
2 The story of this Mumbai cab driver’s honesty is going viral after passenger tweets
3 This video of a grandpa dancing with his grandson ahead of his surgery is melting hearts online