Video of Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viral

Taking a taxi can be a pretty mundane part of our lives. One particular video of cab ride, however, has amused many online. The short clip of a driver conversing with a passenger in Sanskrit is going viral on social media platforms.
Reportedly shot in Bengaluru, it was shared on Twitter by a user, Girish Bharadwaja, who is a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Bharadwaja was surprised when he found his taxi driver speaking fluently in Sanskrit!
Watch the video here:
Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU
— Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019
The smiling cabbie conversing with the rider got everyone talking online and garnered a lot of praise on the micro-blogging site. Many were taken down memory lane to when they studied Sanskrit back in school.
