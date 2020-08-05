Watch: Video shows moment explosion rocked BBC office in Beirut

Soon after, the journalist can be seen holding the camera upright and crawling under a desk to take cover. Soon after, the journalist can be seen holding the camera upright and crawling under a desk to take cover.

A BBC journalist captured the terrifying moment during a video call when her office building was hit by the massive explosion that occurred in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon,

The video shows BBC journalist Maryam Toumi interviewing Faisal Al-Asil, director of projects at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, when suddenly the walls begin to shake. Soon, an eruption is heard, throwing the journalist off her feet as the office caves in.

In the video, a worried Asil, along with his colleague, continue to ask about Toumi’s well being as she can be heard whimpering in pain.

The office is around 1.5 miles from the epicenter of the explosion, which has killed at least 100 people and injured many others.

[Viewer discretion advised]

Watch the video here:

Soon after, the journalist can be seen holding the camera upright and crawling under a desk to take cover. According to Middle East correspondent Martin Patience, all BBC staff was declared safe after the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

The blasts were likely triggered by confiscated explosives, stored by authorities near the port. Major General Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s general security service, told state-run National News Agency, that “highly explosive materials” were stored in the buildings. These, he said, were seized by the government years ago.

