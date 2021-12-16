Bear cubs lock themselves inside a parked car, here’s what happened next

Spotting bears in California is hardly unusual but their antics often make it to news. In a new incident, two bear cubs managed to open the door of a parked car and got locked inside, only to flee the scene when local police turned up.

Jenny Kay from Sierra Madrea woke up to her pet dog frantically barking, only to find out that her parked sedan had been vandalised. As she went out to inspect it, she realised her car’s upholstery and seats were torn up.

However, footage recorded by neighbours revealed that those responsible were not people but two naughty cubs. Video aired by KABC-TV showed the cubs climbing out of the car after police showed up.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the two bear cubs somehow managed to get inside of the woman’s sedan even though she closed the sunroof and locked the doors. While stuck inside, the cubs turned on the hazard lights and even honked the car horn, probably freaking out at being trapped in the vehicle. She still isn’t sure what lured the bears to her vehicle.

“There wasn’t any food that I’m aware of. Maybe like a little box of Boston Baked Beans candy. Sometimes I survive off of that. That’s it,” Kay told CBS Los Angeles. Police did arrive to find the bears inside and used a baton to open the door, freeing them to reunite with their mother.

Kay is still waiting to hear back from her insurance company about what’s sure to be some costly damages.