‘Finger Lickin Good’: Bear breaks into US home to savour fried chicken

Do you find it hard to stop yourself from digging into a late-night snack? Well, you’re not alone. A wild bear has garnered much attention on the internet after breaking into a home in the US.

A man from the California town of Sierra Madre recently found his front door open and heard a strange noise from the kitchen. On stepping inside, he spotted a big brown bear sitting atop the kitchen counter eating from a bucket of KFC!

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC7 Eyewitness News (@abc7la)

Homeowner John Holden, who recorded the bizarre moment on his phone, told ABC7 that the animal was not alone. He informed the local news media that another bear had greeted him outside and there was at least one more in the house. Eventually, he was able to get the uninvited guests to leave by making loud noises.

“I’ve had a lot of other encounters with them. I’ve actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place,” Holden added.

The man blamed the leftover fried chicken for tempting the bears into his abode, adding that they even dared to lounge around in his yard after stealing his food.

Its not unusual for people living in California to have encounters with bears that wander into private property. From bathing in swimming pools to walking into supermarkets, the furry animals are seen among humans in the region more often than you’d think.