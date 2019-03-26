BCCI’s special birthday wish for ‘rockstar Jadhav Kedar’ is winning hearts online

Toggle Menu
In the video, which has gone viral with over 40 thousand views, the 34-year-old Jadhav can be seen dancing while the other players cheer for him. While many fans wished the cricketer on his birthday, some responded to the post by sharing other videos of a dancing Jadhav.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished all-rounder Kedar Jadhav on his birthday by sharing a hilarious video of the player. Captioned, “Here’s wishing our very own rockstar @JadhavKedar a very happy birthday,” the official handle of the cricket administrative body tweeted a 10-second video of the cricketer.

Watch the video here:

