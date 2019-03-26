BCCI’s special birthday wish for ‘rockstar Jadhav Kedar’ is winning hearts online

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished all-rounder Kedar Jadhav on his birthday by sharing a hilarious video of the player. Captioned, “Here’s wishing our very own rockstar @JadhavKedar a very happy birthday,” the official handle of the cricket administrative body tweeted a 10-second video of the cricketer.

In the video, which has gone viral with over 40,000 views, the 34-year-old Jadhav can be seen dancing as the other players cheer him on. While many fans wished the cricketer on his birthday, some responded to the post by sharing other videos of a dancing Jadhav.

Watch the video here:

Here's wishing our very own rockstar @JadhavKedar a very happy birthday 🍰🎂 pic.twitter.com/Lk8ylUwi0Z — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2019

