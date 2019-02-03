Watch: Bats invade NBA basketball game, players use towels to catch them

Toggle Menu
While many players fled the spot, there were others who armed themselves with towels to fight the intruders. Several videos of the incident were shared on social media leaving many amused.

While many players fled the spot, there were others who readied themselves with towels to fight the intruders.

Not too long ago, a cricket match between India and England was stopped after a swarm of bees invaded the game and even attacked some at the Green Field international stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. In yet another case of invasion by winged creatures, an NBA game was disrupted when a colony of bats invaded the basketball court at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

While many players fled the spot, there were others who armed themselves with towels to fight the intruders. Several videos of the incident were shared on social media leaving many amused. According to a HuffingtonPost report, to control the situation, bat catchers, who were actually security guards with nets, were drafted in.

