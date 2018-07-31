Barack Obama, Joe Biden ‘reunite’ for lunch at bakery, stun customers

Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s bromance is back. The two surprise many making an unexpected stop at a bakery in Washington. (Source: Dog Tag Bakery/Facebook) Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s bromance is back. The two surprise many making an unexpected stop at a bakery in Washington. (Source: Dog Tag Bakery/Facebook)

Former US president Barack Obama and former vice-president Joe Biden surprised many when they unexpectedly stopped for a bite at a bakery in Washington, DC on Monday. The pair ate lunch at the Georgetown’s Dog Tag Bakery much to the delight of the bakery patrons and customers. They were caught on camera greeting the people around.

The video was shared on the bakery’s Facebook page with the caption, “President Obama and Vice President Biden visit Dog Tag Bakery!’

In the video, which has gone viral, the duo can be seen casually looking around the bakery and deciding what to order while people around take out their phones to capture the moment. The bakery CEO Meghan Ogilvie told the Washingtonian that the visit was a ‘total surprise’ and stated that ‘honestly everyone freaked out.’

The non-profit bakery, which works towards providing veterans and families with civilian work and assistance also also tweeted a picture of the two, thanking them for supporting their cause.

