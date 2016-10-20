Watch: US President Barack Obama imitating his daughters on the phone is SO cool

President Obama is officially the coolest dad. Ever. (Source: thanh ha/YouTube) President Obama is officially the coolest dad. Ever. (Source: thanh ha/YouTube)

In some days Barack Obama will be stepping down as the President of the United States. What he, however, undoubtedly will continue to be is a really amazing husband and a doting father. That Obama often refers to his wife and kids during his speeches, much like any loving husband/dad would. But when it’s POTUS, such references just go up a couple of notches on the cuteness meter.

Take, for instance, a recent episode when the adorable dad Obama had some really interesting observations to make about his daughters and the way they use their phones.

Speaking at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington, DC, a video shows Obama at one point imitate his daughters texting and taking selfies on their phones. The US President who had happened to get a little late to arrive said that it was a good thing that the students had their phones on them. He seemed his usual cheerful self as he talked to the students amidst loud cheer and warm applause. He teased the youngsters as he impersonated his teenage daughters for constantly being on their phones and texting.

Obama then went on with his teasing, as he asked if the students are learning how to ballroom dance and gathering the nerves to text that cute girl or boy. “I don’t remember that. We did not have texts, we had to send long notes,” he continued. Yes guys, back in those times people had to muster the courage to tell their crushed that they liked them. And you think the president was just born cool? It takes hard work and guts, people!

The video is just another one that shows how effortlessly cool Obama hs always been.

Watch the video here.

Tell us what you think of Obama’s absolutely awesome impersonation skills in the comments section.

