A video of Obama talking about the night he won the 2008 election is making people emotional

Barack Obama recently talked about his election victory in 2008 and how it was special to see it through his mother-in-law’s eyes. (Source: The Obama Foundation/ Twitter) Barack Obama recently talked about his election victory in 2008 and how it was special to see it through his mother-in-law’s eyes. (Source: The Obama Foundation/ Twitter)

It’s almost two years since Barack Obama left the White House and took a break from active political life. Now, a decade after he became the first African-Amercian president, he recalled the night he learnt he had won the electon. In a video released by his foundation, Obama reminisced sitting alongside his mother-in-law as it dawned on him that he was going to win the 2008 election.

Obama talked about his 2008 victory and said it was special when he tried to view it through the eyes of his mother-in-law Marian Shields Robinson.

“For what was true for her was that something she might not have ever imagined possible had happened,” he said, adding, “and her daughter was going to be the next first lady of the United States.”

Obama spoke of Robinson’s struggles while growing up in Chicago, the social stigma and challenges black community faced in America.

“I sat next to her and grabbed her hand and we held hands, and just as it was announced that the projections were I was going to win, I said, ‘How are you feeling?” She responded: “Well, it’s just a little overwhelming, isn’t it?”

Ten years ago, @BarackObama held his mother-in-law’s hand as news broke that he’d won the election. As part of our oral history project, he shared his memories from that historic night with us. Listen to his story—then add your own: https://t.co/XtrYcLCFaw pic.twitter.com/QEoAP3oNGO — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 17, 2018

The video was also retweeted by former first lady Michelle Obama and said it’s part of the foundation’s oral history project.

One of my favorite memories. Sharing this moment with my family and my mom is something I’ll never forget. https://t.co/j3LAMNsTiQ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 17, 2018

Obama is back in active political life again as he campaigns for Democrat candidates ahead of the mid-term elections.

