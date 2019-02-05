Toggle Menu
Video: Balloons catch fire and explode at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru

A video of the incident features a group of people standing in front of a hawan to get their photograph clicked when the balloons suddenly burst into flames. Three people sustained minor injuries.

The fire was quickly extinguished by other who rushed to the spot. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A religious ceremony at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Karnataka, turned into a tragedy when the hydrogen balloons brought to celebrate the occasion caught fire and exploded injuring three people. A video of the incident, which was shared by ANI, features a group of people standing in front of a hawan to get their photograph clicked when the balloons suddenly burst into flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished by other who rushed to the spot. According to the news agency, the people present there sustained minor injuries due to the explosion.

Watch the video here:

