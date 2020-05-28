Dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ from India leaves everyone stunned at America’s Got Talent audition

The electrifying performance by the duo got a standing ovation from all the judges and live audience members. (AGT/Facebook) The electrifying performance by the duo got a standing ovation from all the judges and live audience members. (AGT/Facebook)

The 15th season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ began this week and an electrifying performance by two Indian dancers on the show is being widely shared on social media. Appearing for the auditions of AGT Premier, Sumanth and Sonali, who go by the name ‘Bad Salsa’, had everyone stunned by their performance.

The two dancers from the Bivash Academy of Dance (BAD) travelled all the way from Kolkata to show off their dancing and acrobatic skills. Performing a unique interpretation of salsa to the song ‘Dhating Naach’ from the Bollywood film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, the two left the judges and studio audience stunned.

A video of their performance has over 4.2 million views on Facebook and is being widely shared across social media sites.

Watch the video here:

The duo received a standing ovation from the audience and bagged approvals from all the judges.

On social media many said that they deserved a golden buzzer for their performance, calling it “one of the best dancing acts” on AGT.

Here’a how netizens reacted to the performance.

Sonali, presently 15, first rose to fame appearing on India’s Got Talent as a child and was a winner of the show in 2012. She later stole the show on the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as well.

Earlier, Mumbai’s dance group ‘V Unbeatable’ won the top prize at America’s Got Talent — The Champions show. Another dance group from the city named ‘The Kings’ won NBC’s World of Dance show. Indian fans are hopeful ‘Bad Salsa’ can do the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.