Baby tries to protect twin after failing to recognise dad after he shaves, watch viral video

People loved how the little one despite being scared tried to protect her sister. (Source: Jonathan Normoyle/ TikTok)

A sweet video of two little girls failing to recognise their father after he shaved in a really long time has social media in splits. As pandemic-induced lockdown forced many to grow their manes, the ‘after’ videos of children being left in tears or all confused have become the new normal.

Earlier this week, TikTok user Jonathan Normoyle decided to shave for the first time in a while. However, his two twin daughters had no idea how their father looked all clean-shaven. But what was really precious was the fact that one of the little girls tried to protect her sibling ‘from the stranger’!

The viral video showed as the man reached out, the toddler wasn’t ready to let him touch her sister — extending her arm out in a protective move. The adorable gesture won hearts of thousands online.

Beyond TikTok, the video went viral when a Twitter user, Aqualady (@Aqualady6666), shared it on the micro-blogging site, leaving all laughing out loud. The cute video has got over 4 million views on the platform.

Father shaved for the very first time,watch his twin kids reaction reaction 😂😭😍 pic.twitter.com/6MJOlFSSCI — Aqualady𓃤 𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@Aqualady6666) March 4, 2021

At the end of the short video, the man is seen breaking into a laugh as he tries to persuade and assure the twins that he is no stranger. Clearly, it doesn’t work as both the girls are seen crying on camera.

“I shaved for the first time in a while and my girls did not recognize me, and the one was trying to protect her sister,” The father of the two from Ohio told Newsflare.

The video is widely being shared across social media sites, and netizens can’t stop swooning over the little protective sister.

He protect his twin even he is afraid😭😭 https://t.co/oDTzemE3Hd — Haebeeb (@Haebeeb_) March 5, 2021

Why kids always cry when we shave 🤣 https://t.co/9vt9eO6a9S — Reginald. (@Sheer__Opulence) March 5, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 that one put his arm over his brother like NOT TODAY STRANGER! https://t.co/ytRlg2zytY — Kris (@tetsuki) March 5, 2021

The one on the right is like hey I’m gonna cry just like you are in three and a half second but I’ll protect you from this peeled potato man don’t go to him. https://t.co/5PeruQJyvF — Little Ms. Negativity (@Glass_Khali_Hai) March 5, 2021

That’s the funniest bit. Don’t touch him.😂😂 Protective instinct very early. 😍😭 So cute — CiaraA (@ciaraagnew) March 5, 2021

I have nothing but awe for children and witnessing their instinctive nature ❤❤ — Tshiamo (@Miss__TC) March 4, 2021