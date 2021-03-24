Watch: Baby joins in during mother’s riyaaz, adorable jugalbandi wins the internet

Even when not formally taught, children have a knack of picking up via imitation, and a video of a baby learning classical music organically has left netizens swooning online. As a mother is seen doing her morning riyaaz, her baby joins in effortlessly, nailing notes — leaving the parent and people on social media delighted.

In a video going viral, a woman is seen practicing a classical raga, with her infant sitting on her lap. As the mother sings aloud, the baby too joins in spontaneously like no big deal. With synchronised movements of legs, the infant is seen crooning to the sounds of the electronic tanpura, taking his mother by surprise.

As the clip started doing rounds on the internet, the mother was identified as noted classical and Marathi singer Priyanka Barve. She is also a known theatre artiste known for her musical talent. Along with her, it’s her son Yuvaan, who was born in September last year.

Watch the video here:

A lovely Jugalbandi to make your morning beautiful. Vidoe via @Raaggiri pic.twitter.com/eoloUr3Wsh — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 23, 2021

The sweet video of the pair is melting hearts online and netizens couldn’t stop gushing how the child looks so much at ease crooning to classical ragas. People now, can’t have enough of their jugalbandi online.

