Viral Video: Baby Jesus gets a Covid makeover in Bolivia, wears face mask and hazmat suit

Baby Jesus in Bolivia is now wearing face mask and face shield. (Source: Reuters)

Though the ongoing pandemic has impacted the festivals around the world, people have come up with creative and innovative ways to celebrate occasions and keep up the spirits of holidays this year.

While earlier Chocolate Santas got a Covid makeover in Hungary, now baby Jesus in Bolivia, South America, are now wearing face mask and face shield.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, a woman customising the traditional Christmas decorations put on a face covering and shield on top of the baby Jesus in a hazmat suit.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: One of the most popular Christmas decorations in Bolivia this year is baby Jesus with a face mask and a face shield pic.twitter.com/CymrFi9Ks6 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 17, 2020

“My baby Jesus is very well protected. He has his hazmat suit and his face mask, just like I am protected with my face mask. This is a miraculous baby,” market vendor Eloysa Garcia says in the video while holding the baby Jesus.

