Sunday, December 20, 2020
Viral Video: Baby Jesus gets a Covid makeover in Bolivia, wears face mask and hazmat suit

"My baby Jesus is very well protected. He has his hazmat suit and his face mask, just like I am protected with my face mask," market vendor Eloysa Garcia said while holding the baby Jesus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2020 12:42:39 pm
Christmas, covid Christmas, Bolivia, Bolivia jesus Christ, jesus Christ wears face mask, Bolivia christmas celebrations, indian express, indian express newsBaby Jesus in Bolivia is now wearing face mask and face shield. (Source: Reuters)

Though the ongoing pandemic has impacted the festivals around the world, people have come up with creative and innovative ways to celebrate occasions and keep up the spirits of holidays this year.

While earlier Chocolate Santas got a Covid makeover in Hungary, now baby Jesus in Bolivia, South America, are now wearing face mask and face shield.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, a woman customising the traditional Christmas decorations put on a face covering and shield on top of the baby Jesus in a hazmat suit.

“My baby Jesus is very well protected. He has his hazmat suit and his face mask, just like I am protected with my face mask. This is a miraculous baby,” market vendor Eloysa Garcia says in the video while holding the baby Jesus.

