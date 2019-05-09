Toggle Menu
Viral video: Two baby elephants rescued from a pit, with some help from a excavatorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/baby-elephant-rescued-from-ditch-in-sri-lanka-viral-video-5718724/

Viral video: Two baby elephants rescued from a pit, with some help from a excavator

Wildlife officials used an excavator to help dig a path for the calves that had fallen into a pit in Sri Lanka's Galkiriyagama region.

elephant rescue, baby elephant rescue video, elephant falls in pit, baby elephant fall in mud hole, sri lanka elephant rescue, viral videos, indian express,
The adorable video of baby elephants being reunited with their moms is winning hearts online.

Two baby elephants fell into a mud pit in Sri Lanka and a video of their rescue is going viral on social media. Wildlife officials used an excavator to help dig a path for the calves that had fallen into a pit in Galkiriyagama region.

Officials were alerted by locals who spotted two young calves in the pit and were struggling in the hole for nearly three hours. Local residents said that the elephants’ mothers had tried to help them out of the pit, but failed despite trying many times.

The heartwarming rescue video shows the officials creating a path for the calves to climb out of the hole. A little nudge with a long branch, directed one of the elephants out of the hole. The other elephant then tried climbing out but struggled and the excavator was used to support it as it finally managed to walk out.

On social media, many praised the rescue act.

 

After the calves came out of the ditch, villagers and wildlife officers said they used fireworks to chase the elephants back into the jungle, where they eventually joined their mothers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rishabh Pant's match-winning innings in IPL Eliminator celebrated with memes
2 Can you put a cockroach on your face? If yes, try the latest Internet challenge
3 This sculpture of a 'Facepalming' Lincoln won a contest and is going viral