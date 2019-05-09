Viral video: Two baby elephants rescued from a pit, with some help from a excavator

Two baby elephants fell into a mud pit in Sri Lanka and a video of their rescue is going viral on social media. Wildlife officials used an excavator to help dig a path for the calves that had fallen into a pit in Galkiriyagama region.

Officials were alerted by locals who spotted two young calves in the pit and were struggling in the hole for nearly three hours. Local residents said that the elephants’ mothers had tried to help them out of the pit, but failed despite trying many times.

The heartwarming rescue video shows the officials creating a path for the calves to climb out of the hole. A little nudge with a long branch, directed one of the elephants out of the hole. The other elephant then tried climbing out but struggled and the excavator was used to support it as it finally managed to walk out.

On social media, many praised the rescue act.

I guess the second one is saying “many thanks guys” :) — Essraa (@my_name_is_Esra) May 9, 2019

So glad to see so much compassion and love for the animals. Hats off to those boys. — vkindustrialist (@vkindustrialist) May 9, 2019

The best thing I saw in the clip was that the sibling waited till the other guy join him/her. ❤️ https://t.co/nfWCEs4n2Y — Vidura Pihillanda (@VPihillanda) May 8, 2019

In case your day started out in a bad way, here are some baby elephants being rescued. https://t.co/VY6hY3YExq — Carol Ott 🏚️ (@CarolSOtt) May 8, 2019

I like how the rescuers use all languages at disposal. Just in case they aren’t sure which language the calves were brought up in.. 😁 https://t.co/854fEfPfGJ — Cham J (@Uppercut07) May 8, 2019

Ok I actually cheered that 2nd baby elephant. Out loud. https://t.co/AOlK2BRVtN — Hash (@Lelouch90) May 8, 2019

How wonderful to see the baby elephants rescued and reunited with their mom. — Barry Kelly (@bazakel) May 7, 2019

Bet they’ll never forget that!! — West Wicklow House (@Westwicklowhse) May 7, 2019

After the calves came out of the ditch, villagers and wildlife officers said they used fireworks to chase the elephants back into the jungle, where they eventually joined their mothers.