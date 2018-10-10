This baby’s lip-sync adorable video with her dad is the best thing you’ll see online

Millions have watched little Myla singing with her dad and loved it! (Source: mydarlingmyla/ Instagram)

The craze surrounding the lip-sync battles are not over yet. So far it seemed that the police forces and firefighters had nailed the challenge. However, it seems now a father-daughter duo has stolen all their thunder with an adorable entry to the viral trend and netizens can’t have enough of it. In a video going viral, a toddler is seen lip-syncing with her dad to Maroon 5’s popular song ‘Girls Like You’. In a post-bath ritual, not only the two-year-old girl, Myla, enjoys the singing game but masters it as she enthusiastically sings even when her dad is not seen singing.

The adorable moment was captured by her mother and shared on Instagram and Twitter and has left melting hearts of millions online. Shared on multiple platforms by many, it reached even Adam Levine and Maroon 5 retweeted the cute video.

Watch the video here:

Adorable isn’t it?

