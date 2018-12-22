Watch: Police interrupts flash mob at mall only to join the dancing

Christmas is all about spreading festive cheer, right? So naturally, when two police officers walked up to stop a flash mob in a shopping mall in Maimi, people booed and were disappointed. Plot twist: The cops joined everyone and danced their hearts out, leading onlookers thrilled to see the duo bust some moves.

Advertising

Footage of the two officers of Aventure Police is winning hearts online. Footage posted online by the police has been shared numerous time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by multiple users and is going viral for all the right reasons.

Watch the video here:

We just can’t help cheer for them! Can you?