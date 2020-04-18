Two Australian men ride in armoured vehicle to throw out garbage, video goes viral

Two men were seen riding the armoured personnel carrier to take out their trash on garbage day. Two men were seen riding the armoured personnel carrier to take out their trash on garbage day.

Amid all the gloomy news, the global Covid-19 pandemic is bringing out the funny side of people too. It was a sight when two men in Australia decided on an unusual way to take out their trash — hang the bins in a military vehicle.

In a video going viral, the World War II memorabilia enthusiast marched into the neighbourhood in a heavy-weight armoured personnel carrier (APC) with two garbage bins strapped at the back as they also followed following social isolation protocols. The incident took place in Baranduda, Victoria recently. Reaching an intersection in the locality, one man was seen stepping out to his vehicle to keep the bins on the side of the road for the trash to be collected.

Nicole Elizabeth Wright captured the video of her husband Darrin and son Michael, who took out the memorabilia for the task and posted it to a Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing. And soon the clip went viral.

What was also interesting was the outfit of the man, donning a metal helmet like the ones worn during the wars, a military green long-coat paired with white socks and shoes but no pants. The man placed the bins on the designated spot and then jumped right back into the tank and drove away like it was no big deal at all!

The video has left netizens amused online. While some were baffled as where did they get the tank in such fine condition, others thought he was pretty daunting yet funny. “If my neighbor pulled out his garage in that I’d lose it,” quipped one in comments. Another wrote, “Nice! Hoping the driveway would handle all that weight”. Many joined in the conversation on a sarcastic note.

Wright told Storyful that the vehicle is a 1941 Victorian Railways-built Bren Gun Carrier. “We bought the remains in 2000 from Central Australia, spent 12 years collecting the parts for it, then three-and-a-half years restoring it,” she said. “We use it for Anzac Day, car shows, air shows and other displays. The restoration was completed around 2017.”

People have been getting creative when stepping outside their homes for regular works. While one person in Spain was seen wearing a dinosaur costume as ‘a protective gear’ to throw his garbage out, another woman in Florida donned an unicorn suit to walk her dogs. In China, a person was spotted wearing a giraffe outfit while going to a hospital to collect medicine.

