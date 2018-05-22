VIDEO: This Australian gentleman’s Bihari accent is so on point that it will take you by surprise

This is the coolest thing you will see today on the Internet. (Source: Gunjan Bandhu/Facebook) This is the coolest thing you will see today on the Internet. (Source: Gunjan Bandhu/Facebook)

Viral videos on the Internet in which foreigners are seen talking in Hindi are always a laugh riot. But this Australian fellow’s video is arguably the most hilarious of all where the gentleman, who jokingly calls himself a Kashmiri Brahmin, talks in Hindi and Bihari accent as if it’s no big deal. What’s surprising is that he is not an Indian who got settled abroad, but someone from the Australian land who fell in love with India and got well versed with the accent during his stay in UP, Lucknow and Bihar for a few years.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared by Gunjan Bandhu on her Facebook page a few days back, who reportedly shot this video when she met this super cool guy. While talking the man said that he had worked in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, etc and learnt the language while talking and conversing with people on his visits. As he shares in the video, he learnt all of it from his time in the country. As this video is going viral for all the right reasons, here are some of the reactions given by Facebook users after seeing the amusing video.

Which was your favourite line from the video? Let us know in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd