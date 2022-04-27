Australian girl tries Indian food for the first time, her reaction goes viral

Trying out new cuisines can always be a mixed bag of emotions, excitement and nervousness at the same time. But a little girl’s reaction while trying out Indian cuisine for the first time has left many delighted online.

Recently, little Avalee from Cairns, Queensland in Australia decided to try out Indian cuisine for the first time opting for some of the most popular dishes. While for the main course she tried Kadhai Chicken with rice, for desserts, she tried out the refreshing mango kulfi.

Sharing the video of the girl on Instagram, a woman @angeerowden, wrote: “Trying Indian food for the first time is always an experience to share! I think it is fair to say that @avaleelovesall enjoyed it.” While the clip showed the girl enjoying the dishes and even making friends in the restaurant, she wasn’t quite happy with how her meal ended with a mouth-freshner.

The video shows her giving a hilarious reaction after tasting meethi saunf or sugar-coated fennel seeds. The reel video shows the girl in pain as if the seeds got stuck between her teeth.

The little foodie, who along with her mother Chantelle Annita visited an Indian restaurant in Townsville to enjoy a sumptuous meal, has left many desi foodies in splits.

With the massive popularity of Indian cuisine around the world, one would find it hard not to find a desi eatery in any part of the world and many were glad she tried the dish and came up with a few suggestions. Many foreigners also joined in the conversation saying how the chicken dish seems to be a hit among all children.