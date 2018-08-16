This video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee lifting a child awardee is making people smile

The adorable video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the little awardee has created a buzz online. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The adorable video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the little awardee has created a buzz online. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a three-time former prime minister of India, passed away Thursday. His demise was mourned across the political spectrum, and citizens of India. A great orator and poet, the veteran BJP leader was admired by all, and now an adorable video from the past is reminding people why he was so popular.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the leader is seen lifting a little child during the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. Vajpayee, who was then the prime minister, and the child are seen smiling away during the incident.

Watch the video here:

ANI ARCHIVES #WATCH Former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee lifts a young bravery award winner at the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. pic.twitter.com/oVYV47D4ov — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:

These little things

Made him a Tallest leader in character , humanity , Loveable among all. It feels like someone closed ver closed to us is gone far away from us. Om Shanti#AtalBihariVajpayee https://t.co/hTlnruh3zO — ժҽՏí Dιploмaт 🇮🇳 (@DesiDiplomat) August 16, 2018

Vajpayee, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, breathed his last at AIIMS in Delhi, where he was admitted for the last nine weeks.

