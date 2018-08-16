Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

This video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee lifting a child awardee is making people smile

In a video doing rounds online, the leader is seen lifting a little kid in his arms during the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. Vajpayee, who was the then prime minister shared a sweet moment with one of the awardees and now the video is making everyone emotional.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 8:07:59 pm
atal bihari vajpayee, atal bihari vajpayee dead, atal bihari vajpayee death, atal bihari vajpayee passes away, vajpayee videos, vajpayee old videos, vajpayee speeches, vajpayee news, india news, indian express, viral videos The adorable video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the little awardee has created a buzz online. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a three-time former prime minister of India, passed away Thursday. His demise was mourned across the political spectrum, and citizens of India. A great orator and poet, the veteran BJP leader was admired by all, and now an adorable video from the past is reminding people why he was so popular.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the leader is seen lifting a little child during the 2003 National Bravery Award ceremony. Vajpayee, who was then the prime minister, and the child are seen smiling away during the incident.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:

Vajpayee, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, breathed his last at AIIMS in Delhi, where he was admitted for the last nine weeks.

