‘Told cook not to use onions’: Sheikh Hasina’s quip on India’s export ban has netizens in splits

The spillover effect of soaring onion prices in India is predictably being felt in Bangladesh, with its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asking her cook to make food without the vital Asian diet staple.

Advertising

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s 33rd edition of the India Economic Summit in Delhi, Hasina touched upon India-Bangladesh’ bilateral trade and economy. In the midst of her speech, she quipped about the difficulty in procuring onions after India, the world’s biggest seller of the staple, banned exports on Sunday.

Ahead of upcoming state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the central government decided to ban the export of onions in a bid to control the retail price hike across the country.

“It has become difficult for us to get onions. I don’t know why you stopped the supply. I’ve even asked my cook to make food without onions!” she joked from the podium as the audience had a hearty laugh.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi: Pyaaz mein thoda dikkat ho gya hamare liye. Mujhe maloom nahi kyun aapne pyaaz bandh kar diya? Maine cook ko bol diya ab se khana mein pyaaz bandh kardo. (Indian Govt had banned export of Onions on September 29) pic.twitter.com/NYt4ds9Jt2 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

“Some notice would have been nice,” Hasina said further with much candour. “It was stopped so suddenly that it has become difficult. The next time you decide to do something like this… it would be nice to get some advance notice,” she added.

The video of her address quickly garnered a lot of attention online, leaving most in splits. While most lauded her sense of humour, others joked India has made everyone to go without onions on Navratri. Few others highlighted how instead of complaining in an angry way to stop export without notice, she maintained composure and dealt with the situation with maturity and praised her demeanor.