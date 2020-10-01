A comedian’s spoof on ‘office after lockdown’ is a hit on social media

As many are still waiting to go back to office like pre-corona days, people are loved the relatable content.

Even as India eases social restrictions, comedian Ashish Chanchlani has made a video on how offices could be after people return to work after months of working from home and it’s being widely shared on social media.

From colleagues falling asleep during a meeting to people telling an employee ‘Go Kareena Go’, the video deals with multiple issues that people have faced while working from home.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised]

While a shorter version of the spoof shared on Facebook had nearly 14 million views, the full version was trending on YouTube with over 19 million views. The longer version also explores scenarios in colleges, especially for students taking exams, and what happens when the miracle vaccine finally comes.

Watch the full video here:

Many praised the comedian for the video and asked if he’d be making a second part.

