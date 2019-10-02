As new Motor Vehicle Act dominates people’s minds, garba group wears helmets for dance show

A dance group in Surat seem to have taken the new motor vehicle act a tad bit too seriously after they decided to dance wearing helmets. Performing at the VR Mall, the group from ‘Garba class’ picked up the unusual prop in a bid to raise awareness among people about road safety, ANI reported.

“Wearing helmet, a seatbelt is for one’s own safety and should be followed by all. It should not be a forceful act by the government as it does not benefit them in any way. People should make it a habit to wear a helmet and seatbelt so that they can enjoy all the festivals for a longer time in life,” the group members told the news agency. Since being shared online, the viral clip has garnered over 12000 views and over 1000 likes.

Watch the video here: