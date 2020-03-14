Viral video: As IIT-Delhi suspends classes, students celebrate chanting ‘Jai Corona’

Elated as all classes got suspended till the end of the month, student broke out dancing. (Source: @rj_ravijangir/Twitter) Elated as all classes got suspended till the end of the month, student broke out dancing. (Source: @rj_ravijangir/Twitter)

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, more colleges and institutes in the National Capital Region, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have announced they would be shutting down as a precautionary measure. And as IIT-Delhi announced the suspension of classes, students inside hostels began chanting “Jai Corona”. Now, the video of students elated by the announcement is going viral.

IIT-Delhi directed all students to leave hostels by Sunday, March 15 as a preventive measure in view of coronavirus outbreak. IIT Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao wrote an email to students and faculty informing about his decision as coronavirus positive cases are rising across the country, with two deaths reported in the last few days.

But the celebrations that ensued after the announcement has taken social media by storm.

IIT Delhi m classes 31st March tak suspend kar dene ki kushi m IIT students…. Jai Corona ke nare lagate ke sath khusi m nachte huye🤣😂😂#COVID2019 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/0YRuSovapD — आज का चाणक्य (नमस्ते 🙏 ) 😎 (@rj_ravijangir) March 13, 2020

To stop the spread of the COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too recently announced that all the cinema halls in the city will be closed till March 31. The CM said that the schools and colleges, where examinations are not going on, will remain closed until the end of the month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd