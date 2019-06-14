Watch: As heavy rain floods shopping mall, band plays theme song from Titanic

A shopping mall in Mexico was recently flooded with water, and instead of chaos, people were left in splits. The reason? Well, as water poured in from the roof, a band that was performing live at the venue started playing the theme song of the film Titanic.

The quick-witted music band is getting a lot of laughs online after a video of the incident went viral with over seven million views. The hilarious incident occurred at the Plaza Patria Mall in Zapopan Jalisco in Mexico when water started gushing in from the roof. The band quickly switched to playing Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

Se está inundando Plaza Patria en Guadalajara y los músicos empezaron a tocar la de Titanic JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA I’M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/VPZ5kGbmQ5 — Cagua lulco (@EsauGv) June 9, 2019

Although it wasn’t apocalyptic as the sinking of the Titanic, where the band is said to have played music to distract passengers trapped on the ship, people loved the sense of humour of the band and praised them. Apparently, this isn’t the first time the mall flooded during rains and the mall was inundated during rains last year as well, reports Mexico News Daily.