As BSP workers loot Mayawati’s birthday cake in Amroha, video goes viral

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati turned 63 on January 15. Her party workers throughout the state celebrated her birthday in a grand way with big parties, multi-tier cakes and lots of dancing. However, footage from celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha may embarrass the party workers as many are seen fighting over the birthday cake.

In footages doing rounds on social media platforms, BSP members can be seen frantically grabbing the cake, elbowing out others during an event. The fight was so bad that it ended with the cake being toppled and leaving many with just the icing on the top.

#WATCH: People loot cake during an event in Amroha, on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s 63rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8Q4bDWdr66 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019

Many members standing on the stage can be seen asking the rowdy workers on the ground to behave themselves and not record anything on phone. The footage of the celebration drew flak online and many were upset seeing the chaos.