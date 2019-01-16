Toggle Menu
As BSP workers loot Mayawati’s birthday cake in Amroha, video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/as-bsp-workers-loot-mayawatis-birthday-cake-in-amroha-video-goes-viral-5541316/

As BSP workers loot Mayawati’s birthday cake in Amroha, video goes viral

In footages doing rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, BSP members can be seen frantically grabbing the cake, elbowing out others during an event.

mayawati, mayawati birthday, mayawati birthday cake, mayawati birthday celebration, mayawati birthday cake loot, viral videos, india news, uttar pradesh news, indian express
The happy celebrations turned into a wild affair as party workers began to fight for the cake. (Source: ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati turned 63 on January 15. Her party workers throughout the state celebrated her birthday in a grand way with big parties, multi-tier cakes and lots of dancing. However, footage from celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha may embarrass the party workers as many are seen fighting over the birthday cake.

In footages doing rounds on social media platforms, BSP members can be seen frantically grabbing the cake, elbowing out others during an event. The fight was so bad that it ended with the cake being toppled and leaving many with just the icing on the top.

Many members standing on the stage can be seen asking the rowdy workers on the ground to behave themselves and not record anything on phone. The footage of the celebration drew flak online and many were upset seeing the chaos.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hold your breath, Harry Potter fans! Here's another theory about Potter's scar
2 Netizens give hilarious twist to #10YearChallenge and the results will leave you ROFL-ing!
3 Video: Ball boy steals the show with dance moves at Australian Open during coin toss