Sunday, April 11, 2021
Artiste uses facial art to recreate SRK-Kajol’s hit K3G song, video wins the internet

Painting two sides of her face to separate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's characters from their 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the artiste lip-synced to popular track 'Yeh Ladka Hai Allah'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 4:15:05 pm
facial art video, shah rukh khan kajol foreign fan videos, iranian artist shah rukh song video, saboose srk facial art videos, indian express, viral videosThe video shows the talented artist roleplaying both the characters from the Karan Johar film, as she painted them on either sides of her cheeks.

The popularity of Bollywood films and songs is not just restricted to India but is spread far and wide across the globe. Now, an Iran-born artiste has used facial art to give a creative twist to a popular Hindi song and the video has left many delighted online.

Depicting superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters from 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the artiste, raised in Holland, made a cute video where he is seen lip-syncing to the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’. Samira M (_samboose_), a diehard SRK fan, then role-plays both stars from the Karan Johar film after painting both sides of her cheeks to separate one character from the other.

The video, first posted on her social media pages last year, resurfaced recently after it was shared on Twitter and Instagram by RJ Sayema. She even tagged the film’s actors to let them know about the video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In case you liked this video, check out another fan video on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol featuring a hit number from their cult hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

And not just ‘King Khan’, the talented artiste has also put out a video featuring another of the superstar Khans. Showcasing SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra’s chartbuster ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ from Salman Khan’s 1991 hit Love, she shared her craze for Bollywood songs.

She indulges in facial art videos, lip-syncing and performing songs and speeches of many eminent personalities, while recreating scenes involving famous cartoon characters as well.

This isn’t the only viral video showcasing the popularity of Indian films in Iran. Last month, a video showing a group of Iranians recreating Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, from Sholay won fulsome online praise.

