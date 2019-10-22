Toggle Menu
‘Spider-Man is shaking’: Woman climber scales wall in less than 7 seconds, video goes viral

The video of the record-breaking climb quickly went viral and many called it 'unreal'. People were flabbergasted to learn that the athlete had achieved the world record with an injured finger.

Aries Susanti Rahayu climbed up the 15-metre course in just 6.995 seconds.

A video of Indonesian climber Aries Susanti Rahayu is going viral after she set a speed-climbing record by scaling a wall in less than seven seconds. Rahayu climbed the 15-metre wall in 6.995 seconds, and the video of her feat in now going viral.

Competing in the women’s speed category of the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Xianmen, China, the star athlete wearing a red jersey and hijab scaled the wall so quickly that many on social media claimed it was done at “lightning speed” and hailed her as ‘Spider-woman’. The event’s organisers said Rahayu broke the World Record and became “the first women to clock in a time under 7 seconds!!”

Many said the video of her performance was ‘unreal’ and was flabbergasted after reports said she smashed the world record with an injured finger.

Here are the reactions to the video:

“I am very grateful for these achievement and also for the endless supports,” Rahayu told The Jakarta Post after the achievement.

