‘Spider-Man is shaking’: Woman climber scales wall in less than 7 seconds, video goes viral

A video of Indonesian climber Aries Susanti Rahayu is going viral after she set a speed-climbing record by scaling a wall in less than seven seconds. Rahayu climbed the 15-metre wall in 6.995 seconds, and the video of her feat in now going viral.

Competing in the women’s speed category of the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Xianmen, China, the star athlete wearing a red jersey and hijab scaled the wall so quickly that many on social media claimed it was done at “lightning speed” and hailed her as ‘Spider-woman’. The event’s organisers said Rahayu broke the World Record and became “the first women to clock in a time under 7 seconds!!”

Many said the video of her performance was ‘unreal’ and was flabbergasted after reports said she smashed the world record with an injured finger.

Women’s speed climbing record was smashed. Under 7 seconds. Inhuman. pic.twitter.com/8EC1A1wE1O — Mark Serrels (@Serrels) October 20, 2019

Here are the reactions to the video:

Dayummmm spider woman tingssss

New event at the olympics right?! #2020Vision #Tokyo https://t.co/GCjspASg6H — Marilyn Okoro OLY (@mokoro4) October 22, 2019

Not inhuman. Aries Susanti Rahayu, a Muslim athlete in hijab, just dominating. That’s all. https://t.co/pqR1OJvprv — Wajahat “Get Over It” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 21, 2019

All this time Spider “Man” was a hijab wearing Sister. pic.twitter.com/uD7NUT6HYv — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 21, 2019

Holy shit. It takes me longer than this to climb out of bed. — James O’Connor (@Jickle) October 21, 2019

That is 4.78 mph, the equivalent of running a 5k in 38 minutes. Straight up a wall. — Benjamin Jones (@abqpythonista) October 21, 2019

Are we really sure that’s not Spiderwoman? https://t.co/3b7LyBzmQB — Dr Jason Leong (@DrJasonLeong) October 21, 2019

Gamers: “Assassin’s Creed has unrealisticly fast climbing!” Aries Susanti Rahayu, already at the top of the wall: “What was that? I couldn’t hear you up here!”#WomensClimbingSpeedRecord https://t.co/uo8jqbtHYM — Mòrroghainn (@PettyWitchcraft) October 21, 2019

Wooooooowwwwwww this woman is amazing https://t.co/ztbtHYaurQ — Anna Harcourt (@HarcourtAnna) October 21, 2019

“I am very grateful for these achievement and also for the endless supports,” Rahayu told The Jakarta Post after the achievement.