Monday, August 20, 2018
Ariana Grande and James Corden retell Titanic as a musical with 13 songs

Singer Ariana Grande and The Late Late Show anchor James Corden recreated the famous scenes from the James Cameron directed movie Titanic. If you are a fan of the movie, then this video is sure to make you nostalgic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2018 6:17:07 pm
Ariana Grande, James Corden, Titanic, Ariana Grande reenact titanic, titanic movie, viral video, funny viral video, indian express, indian express news Directed by James Cameron, the 1997 movie had received a positive response worldwide and the paring of actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet had won many hearts. (Source: YouTube)

In the latest viral clip from the show, singer Ariana Grande and The Late Late Show anchor James Corden re-enacted the movie Titanic using a medley of pop songs. The 5.34-minute performance tells the story of the movie in 13 songs on 9 different sets and in one take.

Grande and Corden recreated famous scenes from the movie while singing along to tracks such as Styx’s Come Sail Away, Hall & Oates’s Rich Girl, the Foo Fighters’ Learn to Fly, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and many more. Finally Grande wrapped up the musical with her own version of Celine Dion’s Oscar-winning song My Heart Will Go On, which was the theme song of the film.

Watch the video here:

Directed by James Cameron, the 1997 movie starring actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet remains one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, and is one of three films to have won the highest number of Oscar awards ever.

