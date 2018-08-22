Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

WATCH: A R Rahman dedicates one of his iconic songs to Kerala flood victims

A R Rehman was singing the original Tamil version from the hit film Kadhal Desam.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 1:11:50 pm
kerala, ar rahman, kerala flood, ar rahman kerala floods, kerala flood rahman song, mustafa mustafa, dont worry kerala song, indian express, viral videos AR Rahman’s sweet gesture for Kerala flood victims is winning hearts online.
In a show of solidarity to the people of Kerala, award-winning music director and singer AR Rahman modified the lyrics of one of his popular songs and dedicated it to the flood-ravaged state. At a recent live performance in Los Angeles, California, the Grammy-winning singer sang the iconic song ‘Mustafa, Mustafa’ albeit replacing the lyrics with “Kerala, Kerala, don’t worry Kerala”.

The footage from the jam-packed concert went viral across social media platforms — from YouTube to Twitter. Rehman was singing the original Tamil version from the hit film Kadhal Desam.

Watch the video here:

The sweet gesture has moved netizens and was roundly applauded for his gesture.

