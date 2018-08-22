WATCH: A R Rahman dedicates one of his iconic songs to Kerala flood victims

- Xiaomi Poco F1 launch Live Updates: Poco F1 price in India starts at Rs 20,999, sale date, launch offers, etc
In a show of solidarity to the people of Kerala, award-winning music director and singer AR Rahman modified the lyrics of one of his popular songs and dedicated it to the flood-ravaged state. At a recent live performance in Los Angeles, California, the Grammy-winning singer sang the iconic song ‘Mustafa, Mustafa’ albeit replacing the lyrics with “Kerala, Kerala, don’t worry Kerala”.
The footage from the jam-packed concert went viral across social media platforms — from YouTube to Twitter. Rehman was singing the original Tamil version from the hit film Kadhal Desam.
Watch the video here:
The sweet gesture has moved netizens and was roundly applauded for his gesture.
