Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

AR Rahman praises visually-impaired girl for this rendition of Thumbi Thullal on keyboard

Following AR Rahman's remark, the producers of the Tamil film too reached out to the talented girl, who is also a singer and can play multiple instruments.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 11:09:48 am
The girl’s video playing the double keyboard got nearly 4 lakh views. (@sahana_singer/ Twitter)

A video of a girl acing the performance of the AR Rahman tune Thumbi Thullal has received praise from the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer, who shared the video.

Sahana Niren, who is visually impaired, was recorded playing the track from the 2020 Tamil film Cobra on a double synthesizer and the video was shared from her Twitter handle.

Rahman retweeted Sahana’s video with the comment: “Sweet”.

Touched by the recognition, the girl’s mother who manages her account replied to express her gratitude. “Thank u so much
@arrahman sir. This is the day we are waiting for at last it had happened today.This single word is enough for her sir we are speechless.Thanks to God for this wonderful opportunity,” she wrote.

The producers of the Tamil film have now reached out to the talented girl, who is also a singer and can play multiple instruments. The film’s producer moved by her cover, gifted her a full-setup audio studio recorder for her future endeavours.

The girl’s talent also earned praise from other music lovers.

The song for the film was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar.

