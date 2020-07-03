AR Rahman praises visually-impaired girl for this rendition of Thumbi Thullal on keyboard

The girl’s video playing the double keyboard got nearly 4 lakh views. (@sahana_singer/ Twitter) The girl’s video playing the double keyboard got nearly 4 lakh views. (@sahana_singer/ Twitter)

A video of a girl acing the performance of the AR Rahman tune Thumbi Thullal has received praise from the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer, who shared the video.

Sahana Niren, who is visually impaired, was recorded playing the track from the 2020 Tamil film Cobra on a double synthesizer and the video was shared from her Twitter handle.

Rahman retweeted Sahana’s video with the comment: “Sweet”.

Touched by the recognition, the girl’s mother who manages her account replied to express her gratitude. “Thank u so much

@arrahman sir. This is the day we are waiting for at last it had happened today.This single word is enough for her sir we are speechless.Thanks to God for this wonderful opportunity,” she wrote.

The producers of the Tamil film have now reached out to the talented girl, who is also a singer and can play multiple instruments. The film’s producer moved by her cover, gifted her a full-setup audio studio recorder for her future endeavours.

The girl’s talent also earned praise from other music lovers.

Music is Divine .. humanity just embraces it … #Sahana is a angel who inspires this rude humanity … God performs miracles through his chosen #Sahana..🙂👏👏 expecting more wonders from #Sahana #GodBless !!! — Stemorai (@Stemorai) July 2, 2020

Wow….such a beautiful track and she’s awesome ♥ ♥ ♥ — Nithya Parameswaran (@np_nithya) July 2, 2020

Talented girl.. So sweet.. Superb 👌👌 — Nitin🇮🇳 (@sonawanenits2) July 2, 2020

God gifted talent🙏🏻 — Mogambo (@Deepzpandey) July 1, 2020

Omg! Couldn’t believe, God bless! — Jofert Sam (@joferts) July 1, 2020

Wow. Such an amazing talent kid. So sweet to watch her performance 👌 — KHAJA MOHIDDIN (@KHAJAMO86120258) July 1, 2020

Talent always comes first…kudos to you grl…n thanks rehman sir for sis opportunity…..long live….. — Unnati Parira (@UParira) July 2, 2020

The song for the film was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar.

