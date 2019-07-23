Watch: Anupam Kher’s adorable interaction with a New York cabbie leaves netizens in splits

Veteran Hindi actor Anupam Kher, who has often impressed his followers with his wit and humour, took to Twitter to share a hilarious and hearty conversation with a cab driver he met in New York. Kher, who is currently in New York, recently came across a cab driver and shared the duo’s conversation on Twitter, which left netizens cracking up.

In the video, the cab driver, who he identified as Harbans Dhariwal, who seems to be a huge fan of the A Wednesday star is seen struggling to pronounce his name right.

The video also reveals that the driver is from Ludhiana and both Kher and the driver shared a hearty conversation in Punjabi, which warmed the hearts of many desi fans online.

Encounters in NY: Hilarious conversation with Harbans Dhariwal, a cab driver in New York from Ludhiana. A big fan but just couldn’t get my name right. His happy laughter was really infectious. दिल ख़ुश हो गया मिलके। Obviously he didn’t let me pay the taxi fare. ❤️Just Enjoy. 🤓🤣 pic.twitter.com/fWFjZ97kGt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 21, 2019

The actor further details on the video and said that the cabbie had “happy laughter was really infectious” and gave him a free ride. While the cab driver’s jaunty spirit was welcomed by all, many commented on Kher’s humble nature and his fluency in Punjabi.

Hahhahahaa! Utterly sweet! 🤗 — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) July 21, 2019

Sir, jab Dil mile hote hai to Naam matter nhi karta … really superb video https://t.co/DDdOpCKXCR — Rakesh Chauhan (@RakeshC82659125) July 21, 2019

Great Sir!! it’s definitely so touching, you always appreciate prople n bring it to social sites, really great human being you are.. For you each individual is equal..

###HighlyRespect###MuchLoveSir###StayLongLongLong…. — Jayshree Kawade (@KawadeJayshree) July 21, 2019

Asli adventure to aap hi Karte ho. — Himansh Ramveer (@HIMSHAM2010) July 21, 2019

Hahahaha..thanks for bringing an instant smile on our faces❤️ much love. — Varun (@Varun_Believer) July 21, 2019

U speak good Punjabi👍 — raju mittal (@rajumittal117) July 21, 2019

Duniya mein abhi bahot se ache log rehte hai. — Mumbai Indian (@memumbaiindian1) July 21, 2019

40 साल बाद भी कितनी अच्छी पंजाबी बोल रहे हैं अच्छा लगा देखकर — sherpratap singh (@sherpratapsing) July 21, 2019

Didn’t knew that you speak #punjabi so well, best wishes for your new 📖 book — लिखित प्रभाकर (@likhit54) July 21, 2019

Kher, who reached New York on 17th July, took the time to meet his friend and actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for cancer treatment. He, in multiple posts, on the micro-blogging site appreciated Kapoor for his speedy recovery. “Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care & determination. Well done!! Jai Ho.” he captioned the post.