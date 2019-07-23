Watch: Anupam Kher’s adorable interaction with a New York cabbie leaves netizens in splits

Toggle Menu
Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York, came across a cab driver from Ludhiana and shared the duo's conversation on Twitter, which left netizens cracking up.

Veteran Hindi actor Anupam Kher, who has often impressed his followers with his wit and humour, took to Twitter to share a hilarious and hearty conversation with a cab driver he met in New York. Kher, who is currently in New York, recently came across a cab driver and shared the duo’s conversation on Twitter, which left netizens cracking up.

In the video, the cab driver, who he identified as Harbans Dhariwal, who seems to be a huge fan of the A Wednesday star is seen struggling to pronounce his name right.

The video also reveals that the driver is from Ludhiana and both Kher and the driver shared a hearty conversation in Punjabi, which warmed the hearts of many desi fans online.

The actor further details on the video and said that the cabbie had “happy laughter was really infectious” and gave him a free ride. While the cab driver’s jaunty spirit was welcomed by all, many commented on Kher’s humble nature and his fluency in Punjabi.

Kher, who reached New York on 17th July, took the time to meet his friend and actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for cancer treatment. He, in multiple posts, on the micro-blogging site appreciated Kapoor for his speedy recovery. “Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care & determination. Well done!! Jai Ho.” he captioned the post.

